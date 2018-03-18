Grantham author debuts first children’s book

A Grantham man has written his own children’s book based around the tractors he played on as a child.

Tim Radley, of Gonerby Hill Foot, wrote ‘Tractor Tim and the Wet Patch,’ which tells the story of Farmer Fred and Tractor Tim and his friends. The characters are excited that it is Spring which means it is time to plant the potatoes.

But will Naughty Nigel [tractor] pull yet another trick on Tim?

Tim said: “My father was a farm contractor and like all young boys I loved machinery. It didn’t take long for me to climb onto the tractors. I was sat on his knee at four and by seven I was driving tractors up and down fields with strict instructions not to get off the seat and to just pull the stop if anything went wrong.

“From the age of 13, I was baling in the summer holidays and planting potatoes at Easter. I began farm contracting when I was 20 but during the winter months I travelled, spending most of my time in New Zealand and Australia.”

Playing in the fields from such an early age allowed Tim to let his imagination run wild and create stories around the tractors he knew so well, but as he got older, he wanted to branch out into a different career.

Tim, 50, added: “By the time I was 27 I had decided that I didn’t want to work all the hours that I had been doing and went into estate agency and then into financial services working for Prudential, then Eagle Star in Saudi Arabia before eventually setting up my own mortgage broking business Smart Money Solutions in 2001.”

But despite no longer working in the farming industry, Tim’s love of farm machines has continued and he has kept his tractors to use at weekends.

After successfully publishing his first book, Tim hopes to write more.

He added: “I have already written a few shorter bed time stories, all with the same characters.”

n You can purchase a copy of Tractor Tim and the Wet Patch direct from the publisher by visiting www.pegasuspublishers.com or by calling 01223 370012.