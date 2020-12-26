Grantham awarded £5.56 million to improve town centre

Grantham is to receive £5.56 million from the government to make major improvements to Grantham town centre.

The leader of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) Coun Kelham Cooke made the announcement this morning (Saturday) describing it as "fantastic news."

He tweeted: "#Grantham has been awarded £5,558,818 in #FutureHighStreetsFund following our @InvestSK, @southkesteven bid to@mhclg. Just received the message from @RobertJenrick to say we were successful. We can now get on with our plans to regenerate Grantham Town Centre."

Grantham town centre.(43721925)

Earlier this year, SKDC put together a business case to try and attract £10 million of funding as part of the government's Future High Street Scheme, to help rejuvenate the town centre after Grantham was named as one of 50 additional towns to benefit from the Government’s £1 billion Future High Streets Fund last year.

The funding could be used to improve transport and access into the town, convert empty retail units into new homes and workplaces, and invest in other infrastructure and projects that will assist in increasing footfall, diversifying the use of buildings and public spaces and providing a safe and welcome environment.

Grantham MP Gareth Davies also tweeted his delight at the news.

He said: "Fantastic news today that Grantham will be receiving £5.56m as part of the Governments Future High Streets Fund - this will help to regenerate & make the town an even more attractive place to live, visit and shop."