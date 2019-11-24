Grantham baby given just months to live turns 102-years-old

A woman who was given just months to live as a baby celebrated her 102nd birthday this week.

When Irene Miller was born with a large tumour on the side of her face, her parents struggled to find a surgeon who would be willing to operate on their daughter. Without the operation, they were told their only child would not live beyond two years old.

But after a lot of searching, her devoted parents finally found a surgeon based in Harley Street, London, but were told that Irene’s chances of surviving the actual surgery were slim. At just 11 months old, Irene underwent the operation and beat the odds to survive.

Irene Miller celebrated her 102nd birthday on Tuesday. (22022403)

She celebrated her 102nd birthday on Tuesday at Belvoir House Care Home, in Brownlow Street, Grantham, where she has been a resident for the past three years after living in Marston since 1996.

Staff decorated the lounge with balloons and banners and presented Irene with a cake, chocolates and bouquet of flowers.

She was joined by her friends and family at the home including son James Miller, daughter Ann Fox, granddaughter Faith Ballaam and great-granddaughter Ruth Toole. When Ruth’s daughter Phoebe was born in 2015, it marked five generations of women in the same family.

Irene Miller. (22203502)

Care home general manager Wendy Kaya was delighted to celebrate with Irene. She said: “Irene is such a lovely lady and brings such joy to the home. We could not let her birthday go without a celebrations.”