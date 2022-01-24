A Grantham bakery and pizzeria are working together in a new collaboration.

A number of Honeycomb Bakery products are now available to buy from Chapel House Pizza Co.

This includes various cookie dough tubs, jammy dodger blondies and honeycomb rocky road.

Nutella and Galaxy cookie dough tubs (54440324)

Owner of Honeycomb Bakery, Jasmine Abeysekera, said: "I’m pleased to announce that a handful of The Honeycomb Bakery products will be available to purchase from Chapel House Pizza Co.

"I'm really excited about this collaboration for all of our customers and it’s great to be working with another local business. Customers from both businesses have been so supportive since the announcement so hopefully it’ll be a really successful initiative."

During the collaboration's first weekend, Friday, January 21 to Sunday, January 23, the dessert items completely sold out at Chapel House.

Jaz Abeysekera set up her new venture, the Honeycomb Bakery, just over a year ago. (53232977)

Owner of Chapel House Pizza Co, Noel Reeves, said: "I'm really excited to team up with Jaz who is local.

"We haven't had a dessert offering for some time.

"It's just great that we can work with someone who is local that shares our passion for quality and doing good things."

Jasmine started baking from home as a side business just over a year ago after leaving her job in marketing with Grantham College and setting up her own consultancy.

Chapel House Pizza began with Noel cooking pizzas from his Barrowby home and delivering them after the pandemic started. Noel set up five new businesses to bring in revenue after his exhibitions business was rocked by Covid-19.