Grantham bank closed temporarily after masonry fell from roof
Published: 17:19, 15 October 2019
| Updated: 17:27, 15 October 2019
Halifax in Grantham was forced to close temporarily after a piece of masonry fell from the roof.
The branch on the High Street was closed at 3pm on Friday while safety checks were carried out and didn't reopen until 2.30pm yesterday.
A spokesperson at Halifax said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers during this time and we are pleased to confirm that the branch has now reopened."