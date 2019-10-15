Home   News   Article

Grantham bank closed temporarily after masonry fell from roof

By Tracey Davies
Published: 17:19, 15 October 2019
 | Updated: 17:27, 15 October 2019

Halifax in Grantham was forced to close temporarily after a piece of masonry fell from the roof.

The branch on the High Street was closed at 3pm on Friday while safety checks were carried out and didn't reopen until 2.30pm yesterday.

A spokesperson at Halifax said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers during this time and we are pleased to confirm that the branch has now reopened."

Halifax was closed to customers. (19379171)
