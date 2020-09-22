A bank manager and a colleague will ride 100 miles in a day this week to raise money for Children in Need.

Roger Graves, HSBC retail branch manager in Grantham, and his colleague Tony Aylward, based in Oakham, will set off at 7.30am on Thursday (September 24) from the bank in Westgate to cycle around south Lincolnshire.

The colleagues are more used to taking part in events such as Ride London alongside 30,000 other cyclists but this year, due to the pandemic, Roger says they are taking part in a much smaller scale 'RideGrantham'.

Roger Graves and Tony Aylward are cycling 100 miles in aid of Children in Need.(42361090)

Thursday will also see colleagues across the region fund-raising for Children-in-Need after being inspired by their regional director who has walked nine marathons in nine days, one for each of the areas.

Roger said: "We all know fund-raising has been difficult in the current climate so whilst branches are all being involved it is with social distancing in mind – Zoom quizzes, virtual walks, runs, staff clocking up 26 miles in the week etc."

The first £1,000 raised by Roger and Tony is being matched by HSBC Bank.

Roger added: "This year Children in Need celebrates 40 years. During the last 12 months the charity has supported over 3,000 projects giving support to 600,000 vulnerable children, so in the present Covid-19 crisis it's a superb charity to support."

To support Roger and Tony go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Roger-Tony100 to make a donation.