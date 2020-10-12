Grantham bank staff stop scammer from stealing thousands of pounds from elderly woman

The speedy actions of staff members at HSBC bank in Grantham have helped block a fraudster from scamming thousands of pounds from an elderly victim.

The woman in her eighties was contacted by telephone by a man claiming to be a police officer on October 8.

The man told the woman that she had been a victim of fraud and needed to hand over thousands of pounds from her bank account.

Lincolnshire Police (42190575)

The woman left her home in the Grantham area and visited the bank to withdraw the money. Staff became suspicious of this and suspected fraud. They contacted the police.

DC James Stevenson said: “We would like to remind people that the police or any other legitimate organisation will never ever ask people to hand over money or for their bank details.

"Please visit any elderly and vulnerable neighbours to make them aware of this. We would also ask anyone who knows anyone elderly or vulnerable to ask them to consider making their telephone number X-directory and to contact their telephone provider to ask for a call bar on withheld numbers.

“If it wasn’t for the actions of the bank and, coincidentally that the victim’s daughter was in the bank at the same time, the victim would have willingly handed over thousands of pounds.

“We are thankful for the support of all banks across the county who observe when vulnerable and elderly people try to withdraw large amounts of money which is out of character.”

For more details on fraud and scams go to this link .

To report a fraud or scam call 101, or call 999 in an emergency or to report a crime in progress.