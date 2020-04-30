New pastor for Grantham Baptist Church
Published: 10:39, 30 April 2020
| Updated: 10:40, 30 April 2020
A new lead pastor has joined the Grantham Baptist Church.
The Reverend David Judkins started his ministry there on April 1 and is working alongside Ken Matthews, who has been lead pastor for some five years.
Ken and wife Sue will support David in his new role but will be increasingly pursuing their calling to train and empower indigenous leaders in Sub-Saharan Africa. Their passion is to see community transformation among the poorest of the poor.
