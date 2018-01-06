Grantham bar Beerheadz hits the 750 mark

A Grantham town centre bar known for its real ales and ciders has topped 750 different brews.

Since opening early in 2016 in the former Sergio hairdressers on Watergate, BeerHeadZ has delighted drinkers with a drop of the unusual.

The recipe has proven popular, with owners Phil Ayling and Martin Jackson opening another BeerHeadZ last month at Nottingham railway station.

This follows their first BeerHeadZ in Retford, with further BeerHeadZ coming soon to Melton and Lincoln.

Manager Briony Sparrow said: “We try and attract things you won’t find anywhere else in Grantham. We have beers of every different flavour. These include rum and raisin, dandelion and burdock or a Christmas pudding porter. We also have many different ciders and wines.”

Typically, the bar has five ales and four craft beers on draught, in addition to several ciders, plus bottled fare.

Briony said: “People are going back to traditional beer, whether ale or craft, for more flavour.”

Last April, Grantham CAMRA made the Grantham bar its 2017 Town Pub of the Year and the group sometimes has its meetings there.

Briony describes BeerHeadZ as a “bit of a community hub”.

She added: “We have local singing, live music on occassions and the amateur dramatics society uses the room upstairs. Noticeboards are also full, advertising local events and attractions.”

Perhaps most noticeable of all are the colourful pump clips adorning the walls and ceiling to highlight the 750 different tipples enjoyed to date.

Regular Martin Duffy said: “I love the ambience. I can come here and have an intelligent conversation. It just feels so right. There’s always music playing in the background, lovely artwork is hung. I just feel such a personal space.”