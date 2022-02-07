As National Apprenticeship Week gets under way, Western Power Distribution, is looking for two Grantham based apprentices.

WPD is looking for 72 craft apprentices across the Midlands, South West and South Wales, to join the industry.

The organisation is moving towards being net zero, and work is under way to achieve net zero in its own operations by 2028, which is 22 years ahead of government targets.

An apprentice at WPD (54732899)

WPD isn't just helping its eight million customers plug into a net zero world, it's also committed to its own sustainability.

The two apprenticeships on offer at the WPD Grantham depot is a linesperson and a jointer, and the three-year apprentice programme is a mix of classroom and in the field learning.

WPD distributed electricity to customer's homes, and so its engineers are key workers and kept working throughout the pandemic.

You can find out more about WPD's apprenticeships at https://careers.westernpower.co.uk/