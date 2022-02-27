A counselling service has launched its helpline for those wanting speak about their experience of sexual violence or for help finding support services.

Based on St Catherine's Road, Umbrella Counselling launched its helpline and email service on Tuesday, February 15.

The service offers affordable counselling for trauma and sexual violence, and the group says it wants its users to know what whilst talking about violence is hard, they are ready to listen.

Umbrella Counselling (55123494)

The helpline is available Mondays to Fridays from 11am to 2pm at 07548 990092, or at 01476 249403 6pm to 9pm, as well as 2pm to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The services says that "it is a safe place for survivors of rape, sexual violence and childhood sexual assault to be heard and believed".

The service added: "We acknowledge the importance of being believed. We accept that everyone, regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, race and religion/beliefs is entitled to be heard and be empowered. We, at Umbrella Counselling believe in employing integrity within our service, by demonstrating fairness, honesty, reliability, openness, impartiality and compassion.

Umbrella Counselling can also be reached by emailing helpline@umbrellacounselling.com

More details are available at www.umbrellacounselling.com