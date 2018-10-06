St Wulfram’s Church will next week host its first-ever beer festival jointly with Grantham’s branch of CAMRA.

St Wulfram’s has staged two successful festivals before, but rector Father Stuart Cradduck said it was agreed both groups would work together to deliver Grantham’s best ever beer festival.

It promises 60 real ales, 20 ciders/perries, mead and mulled cider, 10 gins and an all-new prosecco bar.

There will be music too, with a different theme every day, ranging from folk music and morris dancing on Thursday, Juno on Friday and Peaches & Cream on Saturday. Local talent, including Katie Taylor, will also perform on Friday and Saturday night before the bands.

Father Stuart said that over the past four years interior design changes at the church has boosted the acoustics of the historic building, and stackable chairs made St Wulfram’s ideal for hosting events.

Some beers have ecclesiastical connections, with names like St Peter’s Mild, Welbeck Abbey and Belgian Blond, in recognition of Mel Parkin, the new curate, who is blond and was born in Brussels.

There is also a beer called Wulfram 2020 to recognise the church and the saint who will have died 1,300 years previously in 720.

Both CAMRA and the church expect attendance to top last year’s festival turnout of 2,500 with profits going to St Wulfram’s, CAMRA and the air ambulance.

The festival runs October 11, 12 and 13, from 11am to 11pm.