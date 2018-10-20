St Wulfram's beer festival was the toast of Grantham
Record numbers of visitors passed through the door of St Wulfram’s Church for this year’s beer festival.
The St Wulfram’s Beer Festival, run jointly this year by the church and the Grantham branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), was a major success with thousands of people attending.
As well as hundreds of beers on offer, there were also cider, gin and Prosecco bars to cater for a wider range of tastes.
CAMRA branch chairman Neville Lomas said: “It’s certainly been very successful. We had 72 beers.We had 60 on the rack. We had 12 specials. It all went. It was a complete and utter sell-out.
“The cider sold out after getting more. There was little gin left, just a few part-bottles out of ten different ones. The prosecco was sale or return.
“We have to pull together our receipts from people coming in, the sale of glasses, the food. Thursday night’s takings were up on last year. A few more coming through the door than last year.
“We are definitely improving.We are going in the right direction.”
This was the first beer festival at the church to be run jointly between St Wulfram’s and CAMRA.
