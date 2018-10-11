A bell was rung and Father Stuart Cradduck blessed the beer to launch Grantham Camra and St Wulfram’s Beer Festival.

Civic dignitaries, including Coun George Chivers, chairman of South Kesteven District Council, and Grantham Mayor Coun Lynda Coutts were also present to open the festival.

Held in the magnificent setting of St Wulfram’s Church, the festival runs until tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 11pm.

It promises 60 real ales, 20 ciders/perries, 10 gins and an all-new prosecco bar.

There will be daily music and recent changes to the church have boosted the accoustics of the historic building.

Many beers have an ecclesiastical theme and leaflets explain the links between beer and Christianity, and how monks brewed beer to make a living. One ale from Oldershaws of Grantham is even called Father Stuart.

Father Stuart said he hopes this year’s festival will be the first of many to be run with Grantham’s Camra branch.

Grantham Camra branch chairman Nevil Lomas said he was very pleased to work with the church.

After Father Stuart poured a pint, Coun Chivers declared: “The bar is open, belly up and drink up.”