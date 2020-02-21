Grantham bin men surprise young fan with visit from waste truck

A group of bin men surprised one of their youngest fans this week to thank him for his help during the school holidays.

Nine-year-old Jack Holdway, who lives in Dysart Road, Grantham, helps the bin men by pulling all the neighbourhood bins to the edge of his grandad’s street on Oakleigh Road, Grantham, ahead of the bin lorry’s arrival, while supervised by his grandad.

He then watches from the doorstep as the lorry arrives before heading back out again to return all the bins after they have been emptied.