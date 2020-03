South Lincolnshire Blind Society, in Finkin Street, Grantham, was presented with a £200 cheque last week.

Local care co-ordinators Age Care Advice raised £800 at their Christmas fayre and divided the money between three local charities.

Company owner Simon Jessop said: “We like to support smaller charities as the funds will have a greater impact.”

South Lincolnshire Blind Society. (31489221)

