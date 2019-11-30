Grantham blind society to host 'Grantham's Got Xmas Talent' concert at St Wulfram's Church

South Lincolnshire Blind Society presents ‘Grantham’s Got Xmas Talent’ concert at St Wulfram’s Church on Saturday, December 14.

The line-up includes the Cranwell Military Wives Choir for the first time, InVoice (pictured) Grantham Rock Choir, Grantham Preparatory International School Choir, Grantham U3A Choir and vocalist Barry Summerfield.

There will also be a Christmas market running alongside the concert, selling a variety of gifts and crafts, plus refreshments and a raffle.

The mayor and deputy mayor of Grantham will also be attending. The market opens when doors open at 6pm. The concert starts at 7pm.

Tickets are £5 for adults, children under 16 get in free and are available to buy from SLBS on Finkin Street, Specsavers in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, Community Books on Welby Street and Halo Hair Salon.

Tickets can also be purchased on the door on the night. Proceeds will go to the charity, which supports blind and partially sighted people and their carers.