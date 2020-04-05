Grantham book store raises thousands for charities

A community book store has donated thousands of pounds to more than 30 local good causes and charities.

Nean Asher, who runs Community Books in Welby Street, Grantham, raised £4,000 in 2019 by organising various fund-raising events including sponsored walks, craft fairs, concerts and charity stalls.

She also donated a percentage of the takings of the shop.

Nean Asher and family. (32683535)

Causes to benefit in 2019 included St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham Foodbank, Daybreak at Grantham College, the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund, Dysart Park and South Lincs Blind Society.

They also donated some of the funds to national charities including The Teenage Cancer Trust, British Lung Foundation and The Little Princess Trust.

Nean, 37, set up Community Books up in November 2006. It sells good quality books, CDs, DVDs, jigsaws, bric-a-brac and toys to raise money for good causes within the local community.

Since opening, they have donated more than £35,000 to local good causes.

Mum-of-two Nean added: “We managed to donate £4,000 during 2019. This was the profits raised from shop takings and extra fund-raisers.

“This was all made possible by my 10 volunteers and family and friends who helped at the events.

“I believe we have supported around 100 local good causes over the years, some causes we support each year.

“We would like to thank all our customers for supporting us last year to make these donations possible.

“We hope everyone stays safe and we will see them later in the year when it is safe to open.”

