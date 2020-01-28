Grantham-born Nicholas Parsons dies

Grantham-born Nicholas Parsons has died aged 96 after a short illness.

The TV and radio star, whose father was a doctor in a country practice in Grantham, passed away in the early hours of this morning with his family by his side.

Nicholas had become a popular household name thanks to his long career as a radio and television presenter.

Nicholas Parsons has died aged 96. (27816347)

A statement issued by his agent Jean Diamond, on behalf of his family, said: "Nicholas passed away in the early hours of the 28th of January after a short illness at the age of 96.

"He was with his beloved family who will miss him enormously and who wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital."

Parsons was born at 1 Castlegate, Grantham.

His father was a general practitioner whose patients included Margaret Thatcher's family.

Read more Grantham