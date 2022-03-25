A Grantham-born singer, who recently joined a prestigious opera studio, will perform at a town music festival this weekend.

Jack Lee, aged 24, accepted an offer to join the opera studio at the Vienna State Opera, and will perform at Grantham Music Festival tomorrow evening (Saturday).

Jack will be singing at the Trophy Winners Concert in celebration of the event's diamond jubilee at Christchurch, Finkin Street at 7pm on Saturday.

Jack Lee performing. Credit: Emma Brown (55706515)

He will be joined by other guest performers such as Agatha Parkin, Oliver Pashley, Ken Garfield and Jo Gardner (née Locking).

Jack said: "My family has always lived in Grantham and we have a business making bird food so being an opera singer is a bit left-field as my family is more attuned to bird song than opera!

"I went to Grantham Prep School when I was four and eventually went to Oakham School where I met my teacher Richard Coxon.

"He managed to put my passion and talent for making a lot of noise into good use when I had my first singing lesson at 16.

"I took part in Grantham Music Festival in 2017 during my first year at the Royal Academy of Music.

"It was my first taste of music competitions and public performance and has led to performing in competitions throughout the UK!"

2021 was a busy year for Jack. He was a finalist in the Kathleen Ferrier awards and performed the role of the father for British Youth Opera in its production of Handel and Gretel.

As well as this he played the role of Ramiro for Royal Academy Opera’s L’Heure Espagnole.

Jack has also performed the solos in Carmina Burana with the Bournemouth Symphony Chorus.

Later this year, Jack will begin singing roles at the Vienna State Opera, one of the most prestigious Opera Houses in the World.

He added: "Whilst in Vienna, I will be singing roles in their 2022/23 and 2023/24 season, whilst having lessons with some of the leading singers in the world."