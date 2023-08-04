A Grantham-born award winning singer has released another single from her debut album, due to be released later this year.

Holly Humberstone, a former Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, has released Superbloodmoon from her album Paint My Bedroom Black, due to be released on October 13.

The song was written in a few hours with American singer and songwriter d4vd, who features on the single.

Holly Humberstone's new single Superbloodmoon, featuring d4vd.

Always inspired by her environment and how that affects her sense of self and identity, Superbloodmoon reflects the landscape surrounding Holly while she travelled the world.

Holly said: “I had been a huge fan of d4vd’s work for about a year and was lucky enough to catch him whilst he was in London.

“We went into the studio and wrote Superbloodmoon.

“It came pretty naturally as we had both been touring for what seemed like forever, and wanted to write about the feelings that come with leaving your home and the people you love behind.

“I had the title for the song on my notes, and it just stemmed from there.

“We wrote about witnessing the same thing from opposite sides of the world and feeling lonely but connected through that experience at the same time.

“I love the song and I’m so grateful to d4vd for bringing it to life with me.”

Holly’s debut album showcases her journey of growing up from being an unknown singer playing her parent’s piano to becoming an up and coming alternative pop star of her generation.

She has so far released singles Antichrist and Room Service, which will both appear on the album.

Alongside the singles already released, the 13-track album will include Paint My Bedroom Black, Into Your Room, Cocoon, Kissing in Swimming Pools, Ghost Me, Track 6, Lauren, Baby Blues, Flatlining, Elvis Impersonators and Girl.

Holly will be performing later this year at Reading Festival on August 26 and Leeds Festival on August 27.