Grantham box office issues refunds after comedian Jimmy Carr cancels show

Jimmy Carr has cancelled his show at Grantham Meres leisure centre.

The popular comedian and TV host had already postponed the show from last year, but now it has been confirmed that the new date of June 29 will not go ahead.

Last year’s show, which was due to take place on September 8, was put back due to filming commitments. It is believed the June show has been cancelled for similar reasons.

South Kesteven District Council head of arts, Mr Michael Cross, said: “We work hard to bring high-profile acts to the district and this cancellation is, of course, very disappointing.

“The Guildhall Box Office is contacting everyone who bought tickets who will receive a full refund.

“We will continue our efforts to ensure residents of South Kesteven have the opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of live entertainment.”

Anybody who has tickets for the show can contact the box office on 01476 406158 for information on refunds.