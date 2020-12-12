An estate agents branch in Grantham has received six industry awards this year.

Belvoir Lettings Grantham is celebrating the end of 2020 after being awarded with six accolades for outstanding customer service.

It was named Best Letting Agent in Lincolnshire at the Estate Agency of the Year Awards, which recognise the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on ratings from clients who have been through the whole moving experience with an agent.

Selected members of the Belvoir Grantham team, from left: Rita Nicholas, Hannah Laccohee, me Carly French Centre, Rebecca Golds, Jane Bond (43475953)

Also, Belvoir received four top allAgent awards for Best and Overall Letting Agent in Grantham and the NG31 area, with the awards based entirely on feedback from clients.

They are also in the running for a national award after receiving a gold award for Best Letting Agent in Grantham at the British Property Awards 2020-2021. These awards are the result of a series of mystery shopping calls by a team from the British Property Awards.

Carly French, branch manager at Belvoir Grantham, said: “Our reputation has been built over the last two decades by providing a high standard of service for clients and everyone in the team is absolutely delighted to have won six top awards.

“The awards are based entirely on feedback from clients who have taken the time to rate us and share their customer service experiences or as a result of a series of mystery shopping calls, so they really are extremely special.

“There are many property agents in Grantham and winning these highly prestigious awards is a great testimony to the dedication of the Belvoir Grantham team.

“I am deeply proud that everyone’s hard work and their dedication to customer service has been recognised in this way during what has been a very challenging year with Covid-19.”