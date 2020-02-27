Grantham building supplies firm raises hundreds for St Barnabas Hospice

A building supplies firm in Grantham raised hundreds of pounds for a local charity.

MKM Building Supplies opened in the new business park on Trent Road last month.

Staff hosted a VIP evening at the branch to raise funds for St Barnabas Hospice on Barrowby Road, Grantham, after choosing them as their ‘charity partner of the year’.

Wendy Thomas, James Truman , Paisley Paddisonand Julia Newton. (29791635)

More than 200 customers attended the event in January which included hot food, a bar and a singer.

They managed to raise £650 and a further £100 by auctioning off a signed rugby shirt.

James Truman, branch director, said: “As we are new to Grantham, we wanted to get our name out there but also to raise money for a very good local cause. We visited St Barnabas Hospice before we opened and was amazed to find out about everything they do.”

