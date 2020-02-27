Grantham building supplies firm raises hundreds for St Barnabas Hospice
A building supplies firm in Grantham raised hundreds of pounds for a local charity.
MKM Building Supplies opened in the new business park on Trent Road last month.
Staff hosted a VIP evening at the branch to raise funds for St Barnabas Hospice on Barrowby Road, Grantham, after choosing them as their ‘charity partner of the year’.
More than 200 customers attended the event in January which included hot food, a bar and a singer.
They managed to raise £650 and a further £100 by auctioning off a signed rugby shirt.
James Truman, branch director, said: “As we are new to Grantham, we wanted to get our name out there but also to raise money for a very good local cause. We visited St Barnabas Hospice before we opened and was amazed to find out about everything they do.”
More by this authorTracey Davies