A Grantham business has challenged a village primary school to come up with ways to reuse and repurpose everyday items.

BGB Innovation, an engineering firm on Dysart Road, set the pupils of Allington with Sedgebrook Primary School an environmental task, known as ‘The Circular Economy’.

The pupils had a month to come up with items ready to be judged by BGB representatives at a special assembly on Friday.

Children across the school got involved, creating everything from wheelbarrow seats to planters, wind chimes, bug hotels and pen holders before Harry-Rae was chosen as the overall winner of Key Stage 1 for his go-kart made from a mixture of an old golf trolley, cupboard and an electric car.

Alex was announced as the overall winner in Key Stage 2 after creating a bug hotel made from items found in his garden.

The winners each received a bag filled with prizes including trophies donated by Grantham business Viking Signs.

Allington challenge. (47498501)

Every pupil was also rewarded for their efforts with a BGB pin badge and a small bag of sweets.

Headteacher Leanne Barr praised the project for creating a real sense of unity throughout the school.

She said: “This has been a fantastic challenge and the children have loved coming up with both creative and practical uses for things that would have otherwise ended up in the bin.

Allington challenge. (47498549)

“We are proud to be doing our bit to protect the environment.”

BGB’s marketing manager, James Tupper, who came up with the challenge, was “blown away” with the amount of effort made. He said: “The children blew us away with their creative and novel use of everyday items and how they repurposed them to make useful and eye-opening creations.

“The children really put lots of effort and thought into the challenge which made judging incredibly difficult.”