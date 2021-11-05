Grantham Business Club Christmas meeting to be held at Harlaxton Manor

The Grantham Business Club Christmas meeting will be held at the magnificent Harlaxton Manor next month.

Taking place on Tuesday, December 7 at 6pm, it will be a joint event with Newark Business Club.

With it's huge Christmas tree and impressive lights, it is the perfect festive venue.

Harlaxton Manor

This year’s guest speaker will be air chief marshall Sir Stuart Peach who has just served as the 32nd chairman of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO); the most senior and longest standing military structure in the Alliance, and will be speaking about his career, work and achievements.

Places are limited and discounted early bird tickets are still available.

Tickets can be found online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/grantham-business-club-august-outdoor-meeting-tickets-163347638183