Grantham Business Club has avoided collapse after a rush of applications for people to help run it.

Chairman Sue Hodgson warned at the October meeting that the group faced the end unless people came forward.

But at last week’s meeting, held at St Wulfram’s Church, Mrs Hodgson gave good news to the dozens of members present.

She said: “We have had a fantastic response. People amazingly do want to take part. I thought they did not.”

She continued: “Since the last meeting and the feature in the Journal, we have had people coming forward, wanting to be chairman, secretary, and treasurer, so we will have a contested ballot at the AGM in January.”

The 52-year-old, who runs Flowers From Holland on St Catherine’s Road, repeated calls for further people to come forward, saying from personal experience that being chairman was a great way to develop yourself.

She said: “You gain skills, you build confidence, your presentation ability, and you raise the profile of your business, how well it is known.”

She added even just a few hours a week of work from committee members will make a great difference to the club.

To apply for any of the vacancies, email enquiries@granthambusinessclub.co.uk