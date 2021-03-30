Grantham Business Club receives £1,000 grant from Covid fund

Grantham Business Club has been awarded £1000 from a Covid-19 Community Fund to help it continue its work.

Run by volunteers from local business organisations, the club receives its income from people attending the physical meetings. During the pandemic, the club has continued to hold online meetings and to support the local business community, but its reserves have been running low.

The Coronavirus Community Support Fund is a £200 million government scheme to help voluntary, community and social enterprises continue their vital work.

Grantham Business Club (3957969)

Committee member Councillor Richard Davies said: “The fund is there to support organisations like Grantham Business Club, which has a key role in helping and promoting Grantham-based businesses of all sizes and types. Lincolnshire County Council felt it was a worthy recipient in order that it can continue supporting local businesses in the future.”

The next Grantham Business Club meeting will be held, online, on Tuesday, April 13. With a distinctly environmental theme, there will be speakers from Grantham College talking about the planned new renewable energy centre, there will be the opportunity to hear how businesses can offset their carbon footprint and the CEO of Environcom will be updating the meeting about its future plans.

To register for the meeting, either register on the Club’s Eventbrite page, email enquiries@granthambusinessclub.co.uk or visit the website at www.granthambusinessclub.co.uk