A community group which hopes to fully restore a play park this year has received another boost with a donation of £14,500.

Gonerby Hill Foot Park Action Group received the donation from nearby food manufacturer Moy Park.

The action group has now received a total of more than £119,000 which it will use to restore the recreational park to its former glory.

The park on Gonerby Road opposite Maltings Lane is set for a revamp. (60101159)

The committee leading the group has been tirelessly fundraising and planning repairs and renovations on the park which has been a popular attraction for families over the years.

The group was awarded funding through Moy Park’s Community Support Fund which was established in 2020 to support organisations close to its operations across Europe.

James Noon, secretary of GHF Park Action Group, said: “We can't thank Moy Park enough for their generous donation. Their grant was vital for us to move forward with this project.

"The application process was made very easy and communicated brilliantly throughout by the team.

"It’s great to see Moy Park giving back to their local community and we look forward to bringing Gonerby Foot Recreational Park to life once more.”

The action group received a grant of £100,000 last year from FCC Environment, a waste management company.

The group will use the money to completely replace the existing play equipment which has been in the park for at least 25 years.

It hopes the work can start in July and be ready for the summer holidays.