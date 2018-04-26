Grantham business launches partnership

Have your say

A special partnership between a Grantham recruitment firm and an organisation that encourages employers to to recruit veterans will be launched tonight.

RecruitME is a veteran owned recruitment firm that has been made an ambassador for the non-profit organisation X-Forces, which aims to foster enterprise within the military community.

The launch event at the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln, aims to be a “celebration of the armed forces community.”

The recruiter was formed in 2015 by Howard Rudder, who served on the Ark Royal for the Royal Navy and Chris Buck, formerly of the Royal Logistics Corps.

Large and small businesses will be present at the event, to hear about the benefits of ex-military personnel within the civilian workplace.

Based in Lindpet House in Conduit Lane, RecruitME has grown, with a special division, lead by Nigel Benjamin, who helps services leavers transition to the civilian workplace.