Outpatient and diagnostic services that had previously been run from Grantham and District Hospital are now be provided in the town.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has been working with partners to find alternative locations to provide some services in the town, after medical services were withdrawn from Grantham Hospital so that it could become a Green (COVID-free) site.

As a Green site, the hospital can be used to treat urgent surgical and cancer patients from across Lincolnshire who had been waiting for their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.