More than £600 has been raised for charity following a prize draw.

Building supplies business MKM in Grantham raised a total of £684.50 for St Barnabas Hospice through a charity prize draw for their customers, a Christmas jumper day and cake and coffee week during Halloween.

All of the prizes for the draw were donated by suppliers, with raffle tickets being sold throughout December.

Paisley Paddison, of St Barnabas Hospice, receives a donation from Julia Newton (MKM sales) and James Truman (MKM director). (54401688)

MKM director James Truman said: "I was delighted with the kind response from our customers in supporting our Christmas fundraising efforts.

"Our team worked really hard to promote our Christmas draw and our suppliers also supported us with some great prizes.

"We’ve supported St Barnabas since we opened in January 2020 as they are a hugely worthwhile organisation doing great work in support of local people, and have made regular donations since then from various fundraising we’ve done in branch."

James added: "We are committed to supporting our local community as well as supplying building materials, plumbing and heating and kitchens and bathrooms throughout the Grantham area and it’s really nice to give something back to such a great local cause."