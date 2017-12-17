Grantham businesses open up together

Two very different small businesses are hoping that a new name and relocation will help to boost trade. Lesleys Aquatics and RestoreandRelove (R&R) which both used to have premises in Wharf House on Wharf Road have moved in together into what used to be Pretty Posh Walls on Westgate.

After asking potential customers to vote for what they think their new name should be in a poll, the aquatic centre and the vintage inspired business will now be known as Vintage Thrills Aquatic Spills.

Sharon Rayner, who used to own RestoreandRelove Craft Emporium (R&R), and Lesley-ann Gibson who owned Lesleys Aquatics decided on the joint venture to attract more customers

Sharon said: “We will miss being at Wharf House but we are hoping that being in the centre of town will help with footfall.”

As well as a new location, Sharon has welcomed more crafters including Debs handmade items: sewing items, Tudor treasures: miniature furniture in picture frames etc and Everything Loved: decoupage, jars, coasters and soaps as well as still stocking items from some of the previous favourites including Clicking Needles and Ted and Mo,

Sharon, who helps manage the craft side with her mum Sharon, stocks vintage dresses and has just expanded into children’s vintage clothing.

Sharon added; “We are charging 15 per cent commision on items sold as we want to give small businesses including crafters and artists a chance to succeed.”

They are also hoping to run craft classes for adults and children in their workroom.

Sharon added: “We recently held a wreath making workshop for a women’s institute (WI) group and they really enjoyed it.”

Lesley will be stocking a variety of tropical fish and a good selection of cold water fish and a variety of bettas. She has also expanded into dry goods including heaters, filters, small tanks and fish food.

Vintage Thrills Aquatic Spills opened their doors yesterday (Saturday) in time to catch some of the Christmas trade.