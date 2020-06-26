Grantham businesses served prohibition notices for breaching lockdown rules

Prohibition notices have been served on a hairdressing salon and a barber’s shop in Grantham for breaking lockdown rules put in place to protect public health.

The businesses remained open despite Government legislation brought in to fight the spread of coronavirus which said that they should stop trading and were served the notices by South Kesteven District Council who are responsible for enforcing the legislation locally.

The Prohibition Notices require businesses to close in line with the regulations or face financial penalties or court action. Both businesses have complied with the notices to close and, if they continue to comply, no further action will be taken.