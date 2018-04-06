Grantham businesses urged to help create action plan for town centre

Businesses in Grantham are being invited to help develop a visionary action plan for the town centre.

Retailers and businesses have been invited to the forum on Thursday, April 12, to help develop a new Town Centre Action Plan.

Organiser South Kesteven District Council is keen to develop a regular stakeholder networking forum, which will be repeated for other towns across the district.

The news of the forum came as a major business plan for Harlaxton Road was submitted. The plans include a petrol station, hardware store and several food outlets for the empty site on the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road (see page 5).

Business seems to be picking up in the town centre with a number of shops and services opening in recent week including two barber shops and The Works in the High Street.

Two

Numerous retailers and businesses have already signed up to attend the forum, but the invitation remains open to others to attend the event at Grantham Guildhall Ballroom, starting at 4pm.

Coun Nick Robins, Cabinet member for Retail and Visitor Economy, with responsibility for town centres, is encouraging as many businesses as possible to attend and promises a genuine two-way dialogue.

He said: “We are experiencing exciting times for Grantham, with major developments underway that will impact on every business.

“The forum will be a great way for us to let businesses know what’s in the pipeline and what our plans are and to get their feedback and ideas about how the council should progress plans.”

London-based design, environment and sustainability consultancy LDA Design will be delivering one of the presentations, bringing the experience they have gained on major projects across the UK from Aberdeen to Shrewsbury, Plymouth and for University College London at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Other themes for discussion will include public realm and accessibility, business and property development, and environmental management.

Promoting Grantham as a quality retail destination and the town’s markets will also be discussed, together with the district’s growing focus on the visitor economy.

InvestSK, the council’s inward investment arm, will then spell out the next steps.

Interested parties should contact Paul Stokes at p.stokes@southkesteven.gov.uk or call 01476 406410.