Grantham businessman delivers birthday bench to fund-raising war veteran Captain Tom Moore

A Grantham businessman has constructed a beautiful bench for Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday.

Chris Kennedy, who manufactured the bench at his fabrication firm Roll and Scroll, delivered it to war veteran's home on Saturday where Tom's daughter Hannah accepted it on behalf of her father.

Chris Kennedy from Roll and Scrolldesigned and made the unique bench for Captain Tom Moore. (34038484)

The war veteran, who has raised £27 million for the NHS so far by walking around his garden 100 times using a walking frame, turns 100 on Thursday.