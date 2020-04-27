Grantham businessman delivers birthday bench to fund-raising war veteran Captain Tom Moore
Published: 12:49, 27 April 2020
| Updated: 12:50, 27 April 2020
A Grantham businessman has constructed a beautiful bench for Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday.
Chris Kennedy, who manufactured the bench at his fabrication firm Roll and Scroll, delivered it to war veteran's home on Saturday where Tom's daughter Hannah accepted it on behalf of her father.
The war veteran, who has raised £27 million for the NHS so far by walking around his garden 100 times using a walking frame, turns 100 on Thursday.
