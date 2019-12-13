Grantham businesswoman vows to 'change the face of cleaning forever'

It’s been a whirlwind first six months in business for Hannah Willcox whose

cleaning businessGorilla Cleaning Company won ‘Best New Start-Up’ at the Grantham Journal Business Awards last month.

Despite only being in business for a short time, Hannah and her 12-strong team of cleaners have already cleaned more than 1,000 homes across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire and have plans to launch in other areas across the UK.

We caught up with Hannah to talk about what’s next for this ever growing business.