Grantham Buzz Bingo announces re-opening date

Grantham Buzz Bingo club is set to reopen to customers next month.

The club, located on Venture Way, Grantham, was closed in March following government guidance but is set to reopen on August 27, in the fourth wave of the business’ plan for a safe and responsible phased reopening.

Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest retail Bingo operator, announced that it will be reopening its clubs in a phased approach during August, allowing more time to ensure they have fully implemented enhanced safety measures to help keep customers and colleagues safe.