A cafe in the Guildhall Arts Centre has been given a five-star hygiene rating.

The Digby Café was awarded the rating by South Keseteven District Council on June 14.

Viv Reichelt, owner of the café said:"It's fantastic.

The Digby's Cafe was awarded the five star food hygiene rating by SKDC on June 14. (57509475)

"We have all worked very hard and we feel its well served. We are all very proud."

The cafe was opened under its new owners in May, opening its doors to customers for the first time since March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.

The cafe is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am until 4.30pm.