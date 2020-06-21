Home   News   Article

Grantham Canal Society are fund-raising for slipway

By Tracey Davies
Published: 07:00, 21 June 2020

The Grantham Canal Society needs to raise more than £13,000 to complete the slipway at its depot at Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

The slipway will enable volunteers to tackle any boat maintenance more efficiently as well as launching the work boat into the canal easier.

Donations have already been received from South Kesteven District Council and the Lincolnshire grant fund including funds towards a winch for the slipway. Additional donations have topped £6,350, but more funds are needed if the slipway is to be completed this year.

