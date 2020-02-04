Home   News   Article

Grantham Canal volunteers learn art of hedgelaying

By Tracey Davies
-
Published: 12:49, 04 February 2020
 Updated: 13:15, 04 February 2020

An eager group of volunteers from Grantham Canal Society took part in a traditional two-day hedgelaying workshop last month.

Organised by the Canal & River Trust East Midlands, the workshop, near Cropwell Bishop, was aimed at teaching people the skills needed to carry out this unique craft.

Hedgelaying is widely known as a country skill that is practised mainly in the UK and Ireland.

