Home   News   Article

Grantham cancer patient Charlie, 14, enjoys trip of a lifetime to Lapland with stars from Emmerdale

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:30, 14 December 2019

A young cancer patient has enjoyed the Christmas trip of a lifetime to Lapland.

Charlie Tatchell, 14, was one of 32 children with life-threatening illnesses who were flown to Lapland to meet Santa and enjoy rides on the snow.

Charlie, of Wyndham Close, Grantham, was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma and started a long, gruelling spell oftreatment at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham in April, which has now finished.

Read more
GranthamHealthHoliday NewsHuman Interest

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE