Grantham cancer patient Charlie, 14, enjoys trip of a lifetime to Lapland with stars from Emmerdale
Published: 17:30, 14 December 2019
A young cancer patient has enjoyed the Christmas trip of a lifetime to Lapland.
Charlie Tatchell, 14, was one of 32 children with life-threatening illnesses who were flown to Lapland to meet Santa and enjoy rides on the snow.
Charlie, of Wyndham Close, Grantham, was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma and started a long, gruelling spell oftreatment at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham in April, which has now finished.
More by this authorGraham Newton