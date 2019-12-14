Grantham cancer patient Charlie, 14, enjoys trip of a lifetime to Lapland with stars from Emmerdale

A young cancer patient has enjoyed the Christmas trip of a lifetime to Lapland.

Charlie Tatchell, 14, was one of 32 children with life-threatening illnesses who were flown to Lapland to meet Santa and enjoy rides on the snow.

Charlie, of Wyndham Close, Grantham, was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma and started a long, gruelling spell oftreatment at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham in April, which has now finished.