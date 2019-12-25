Grantham cancer patient Charlie, 14, rings 'end of treatment' bell

A teenage cancer patient has rung a special bell to mark the end of months of gruelling treatment in hospital.

Grantham schoolboy Charlie Tatchell has undergone extensive chemotherapy this year at Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.

The 14-year-old, of Wyndham Close, was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma in April and was admitted to the Teenage Cancer Trust ward at QMC.