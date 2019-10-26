Grantham cancer patient Charlie gets own wheels ahead of his return to school

A young cancer patient from Grantham has been able to purchase a brand new bike using funds raised for him from a charity showcase.

Charlie Tatchell, 14, was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer, in April and was admitted to the Teenage Cancer Ward at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.

The Priory Ruskin Academy pupil is now back at home following his chemotherapy sessions and is looking forward toreturning to school on Monday for the first time since his diagnosis.

Charlie Tatchell at Halfords. (19886726)

Charlie, who is the youngest of four brothers, visited Halfords in Grantham on Friday to purchase a brand new Voodoo mountain bike for school using some of the £313 funds raised from a musical evening at the Railway Club in Grantham earlier this month.

Charlie’s mum Sarah, who lives with Charlie on Wyndham Close, Grantham,said: “He will return to school for a couple of hours a day at first.

“His old bike was really worn and his brakes had all gone. We wanted to ensure that he had a safe bike for when he goes back.”

Halfords donated a free helmet and 25 per cent off Charlie’s bike accessories.