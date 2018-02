Grantham firefighters attended a car fire in the town yesterday following an oil leak.

The crew were called to the incident on Barrowby Road at 5.18pm. The fire was out on arrival and the crew inspected the car.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was oil leaking on to the engine manifold and igniting a quantity of wiring. There are no reports of any injuries.