It’s nice to receive a welcome when you visit a place – not so nice when you are welcomed to a town 20 miles away.

Beverley Myers sent in this photographs, of a machine in Grantham’s Welham Street car park. It reads ‘Welcome to Stamford’ and was taken last week. Beverley, a director of Grantham Physiotherapy Practice, in St Catherine’s Road, said: “How about getting the name of the town right?”

She contacted South Kesteven District Council to raise the issue and returned this week to find ‘Stamford’ covered in black tape. She told the Journal: “They spared no expense to correct the error!”

A spokesman said the ticket machine was relocated from Stamford to replace a broken one. He added: “Having been made aware of issues with the replacement machine, we instructed our machine provider to carry out the necessary repairs, including changing the town name. With hindsight we could have covered the town name better while waiting for the machine provider to [fix] it. Both the repairs and the message correction are expected to be completed by the end of this week.”

New machines are to replace all seven in the car park.