Grantham car racing club seeks fresh farmland race track

A car racing club is seeking planning permission to create a new race track in Hougham, just outside Grantham.

Trent Autograss has applied to South Kesteven District Council to create the new track on farmland elsewhere in the rural village.

The current site is at Grange Farm, with the new site sert to be “just around the corner” on grass fields “opposite Sharpe’s Haulage.”

If approved, the new track would be an oval shape, 200m long and 90m wide built up by wooden posts three feet into the ground. There would also be armco barriers and herris fencing to protect the spectators.

A towable caravan would be used for the pa sysyem and for the pit control and drivers to sign on. There would also be a moveable 30ft metal container converted with windows and doors for commentary, with two further 30ft containers at the far end of the field for storage.

Trent Autograss chairman Karl Bedford told the Journal the club has operated 50 years and has around 60 members, though the number does fluctuate. His club is one of 52 recognised by the National Autograss Sports Association.

It organises eight meets a year to race cars ranging from small mini and micro cars with 1000cc engines to much larger V8s. Meets include a junior section for 12-16 year-olds who can also race 1000cc minis and micros.

Karl said: “It’s a family sport for mums, dads and juniors.”

The new track would have more space for parking, being able to take 300 cars instead of the current 200.

In addition to higher turnouts, it is also hoped membership would also increase.

Karl said of potential nuisance to any nearby residents: “We may get a bit of noise from some of the larger vehicles but its nothing major.”