Grantham car retailer celebrates opening of £6 Million showroom refurbishment

Car retailer Marshall Grantham, on Spittlegate Level, is celebrating the opening of its £6 million

showroom refurbishment.

The new-look signature lounge area comes complete with Scandinavian-designed

furniture, free Wi-Fi and Swedish cakes and coffee. Large exterior and interior glazing also allows customers to see all activity in the new workshops.

Marshall Grantham will also be offering the new Volvo Personal Service, which means that technicians will liaise with the customer from the point of booking, right through to explaining the services which they themselves have carried out.

The new showroom at Marshalls Grantham. (27949651)

Geoff Wicks, retailer principal, said: “The team and I are all very excited to unveil our brand new showroom.

“Our recent refurbishment isn’t just about a change of furniture, it’s designed to make our customers feel relaxed and at ease in an environment that provides flexible waiting, working and assessment areas.”

“The launch of our new Volvo Personal Service will help to connect our customers with their technicians, for a smooth and efficient experience. Our focus is always on putting the customer first and giving them a high-quality service, and this is so important to us at Marshall Grantham.

“We’re all settled in and are raring to show off our new showroom, so look forward to welcoming prospective customers down for a cup of coffee and a chat about their car purchase and servicing needs

