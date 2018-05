Have your say

Staff and residents at Red Court Care Community, St Edmunds Close, wore their smartest hats to celebrate the Queen’s birthday last month.

Residents tucked into a variety of sandwiches and cakes at the tea and cake party on Friday, April 20.

Activities coordinator Andrea McCartney said: “Our residents are mostly royalist and it’s very important to them to support our royal family, so we try hard to help them do that.”