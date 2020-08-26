Grantham care home chef through to final of national competition

Residents of Maple Leaf Lodge care home were treated to an extra special lunch last week after chef Andrew Neave was nominated for Chef of the Year.

Andrew is the winner of Barchester’s central division and last week had to cook a special meal for the residentsbefore being judged in house by them and the head of catering for the company.

The theme was foods from around the world. This month the residents have been reminiscing about holidays and each day they have had a virtual visit to different countries, learning new things.

Maple Leaf Lodge celebrated chef Andrew Neave's Chef of the Year title in the divisional awards. (41157336)

Following this theme the menu was based on different places the residents have visited themselves.

Team members spent time chatting to all the residents about their favourite holidays and looking at photos. The menu was then based around the residents.

The waitresses dressed up to make it fun for the residents.

Activity coordinator Alison Bradley said the afternoon was lovely.

She said: “The residents enjoyed being judges for the afternoon and it was nice to listen to the residents talk about their holidays. Given that we haven’t been out in months, it is nice to think about the good times.”

Andrew will find out in October if he has won the national competition.

